The Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Could Be Hiding A Marvel Villain In Plain Sight
It looks like the trailer for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" contains a very familiar bad guy in its first few seconds, but only eagle-eyed viewers have spotted him. Want to know which baddie makes an early appearance in the assemblage of footage? Click our video above to find out.
According to reliable MCU leaker Cryptic4KQual, Boomerang, who will have a comedic rivalry with Peter Parker (Tom Holland), appears unmasked during the first few minutes of the trailer. The character also shows up in a poster that seems to hint he's MJ's (Zendaya) new boyfriend — a twist pulled right from various Marvel Comics storylines. Eman Esfandi will apparently play the character, and it's quite possible that he will be the infamous Paul Rabin in his civilian life, or some combination of Rabin and Fred Meyers, the Australian who wears the Boomerang suit in the comics and has often been one of Peter's allies.
This would be quite the interesting narrative choice. Many a comic book fan came to hate Paul, who became one of Marvel's most controversial characters. He was Mary Jane Watson's husband and the father of her adopted children from another dimension in the post-"Spider-Man: One More Day" world. When Paul was eventually killed by supervillain Torment, there were few mourners. If this version of Boomerang doesn't live long, don't expect much ballyhoo either — after all, there are plenty of other confirmed villains who will be popping up in "Brand New Day."
Spider Man: Brand New Day has a stacked roster of villains
Peter Parker is set to clash with a whole lot of villains in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." Among the characters seen in the Easter egg-laden trailer released in March 2026 are Tarantula and members of The Hand, the deadly ninja organization first introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe via the Netflix series "Daredevil," "Iron Fist," and "The Defenders."
Other threats are also in the trailer or have been confirmed by leaks or set visits. Scorpion (Michael Mando) has a line of dialogue in the teaser, while Tombstone — aka Marvin Jones III — doesn't appear in the trailer but has been independently confirmed as being in the film. And then there's Sadie Sink's character, who has not been given a name yet, but might be a foe for Peter in the end.
The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) is also slated to appear in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," as is the Punisher (Jon Bernthal), and either one of them might turn to the dark side for a bit during the film. Could the movie be hiding even more bad guys? Will Boomerang be a friend or a foe? And will any other evildoers show up? Find out when "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" hits theaters on July 31. Want to learn more about Boomerang's possible appearance in the flick? Click above.