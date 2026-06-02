The Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Could Be Hiding A Marvel Villain In Plain Sight

It looks like the trailer for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" contains a very familiar bad guy in its first few seconds, but only eagle-eyed viewers have spotted him. Want to know which baddie makes an early appearance in the assemblage of footage? Click our video above to find out.

According to reliable MCU leaker Cryptic4KQual, Boomerang, who will have a comedic rivalry with Peter Parker (Tom Holland), appears unmasked during the first few minutes of the trailer. The character also shows up in a poster that seems to hint he's MJ's (Zendaya) new boyfriend — a twist pulled right from various Marvel Comics storylines. Eman Esfandi will apparently play the character, and it's quite possible that he will be the infamous Paul Rabin in his civilian life, or some combination of Rabin and Fred Meyers, the Australian who wears the Boomerang suit in the comics and has often been one of Peter's allies.

This would be quite the interesting narrative choice. Many a comic book fan came to hate Paul, who became one of Marvel's most controversial characters. He was Mary Jane Watson's husband and the father of her adopted children from another dimension in the post-"Spider-Man: One More Day" world. When Paul was eventually killed by supervillain Torment, there were few mourners. If this version of Boomerang doesn't live long, don't expect much ballyhoo either — after all, there are plenty of other confirmed villains who will be popping up in "Brand New Day."