Spider-Man: Brand New Day Could Feature One Of Marvel's Most Controversial Characters

Between returning figures from the past and fresh faces for the future, Destin Daniel Cretton's "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" looks stacked in the character department. However, there's a rumored inclusion that might rile up comic book fans looking for someone to despise on principle alone. Watch the video above to untangle this web further.

Reportedly, Eman Esfandi, whom "Star Wars" fans know as the actor who plays Ezra Bridger in "Ahsoka," is also joining the "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" cast. If the rumors are to be believed, though, he's set to play MJ's (Zendaya) new boyfriend, Paul Rabin. The mere mention of that name should have "The Amazing Spider-Man" fans going, "Uh-oh," because Paul and his delightful man bun are not popular among Marvel fans.

Is Paul all that bad in Marvel Comics? No, not at all. He's actually a decent dude for the most part, but some readers hate him because he's the roadblock preventing Mary Jane Watson and Peter Parker from getting back together as a couple. Tom Holland's "Spider-Man" movies haven't been shy about borrowing bits and bobs from various comic book storylines before, so it wouldn't be all too surprising to see Paul included as Peter's heated rival for MJ's affection.