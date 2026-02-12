Spider-Man: Brand New Day Could Feature One Of Marvel's Most Controversial Characters
Between returning figures from the past and fresh faces for the future, Destin Daniel Cretton's "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" looks stacked in the character department. However, there's a rumored inclusion that might rile up comic book fans looking for someone to despise on principle alone. Watch the video above to untangle this web further.
Reportedly, Eman Esfandi, whom "Star Wars" fans know as the actor who plays Ezra Bridger in "Ahsoka," is also joining the "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" cast. If the rumors are to be believed, though, he's set to play MJ's (Zendaya) new boyfriend, Paul Rabin. The mere mention of that name should have "The Amazing Spider-Man" fans going, "Uh-oh," because Paul and his delightful man bun are not popular among Marvel fans.
Is Paul all that bad in Marvel Comics? No, not at all. He's actually a decent dude for the most part, but some readers hate him because he's the roadblock preventing Mary Jane Watson and Peter Parker from getting back together as a couple. Tom Holland's "Spider-Man" movies haven't been shy about borrowing bits and bobs from various comic book storylines before, so it wouldn't be all too surprising to see Paul included as Peter's heated rival for MJ's affection.
There's a history of Peter Parker versus MJ's boyfriends
If Paul Rabin features as a love interest for MJ in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," it'll be the first time Tom Holland's Web-Head will have to compete for MJ's attention in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Previously, Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker battled almost as many suitors as he did villains to date MJ (Kirsten Dunst).
In Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man," MJ dates Flash Thompson (Joe Manganiello), followed by Harry Osborn (James Franco). For Peter, it's a complicated situation, because Flash is his bully and Harry is his best friend. Yet MJ tells Peter she loves him at the end of "Spider-Man." Peter rejects her, though, fearing that villains will come after her if they become too close.
"Spider-Man 2" sees MJ engaged to astronaut John Jameson (Daniel Gillies). On her wedding day, MJ leaves John at the altar to find Peter and tell him that she wants to be with them. Finally, they become an item. Hooray! Yeah, they have a fallout in "Spider-Man 3," mostly because of the symbiote influencing Peter, but they patch things up when all is said and done. Could the same happen for Holland's Peter and Zendaya's MJ in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" — or will Paul become glued to MJ's hip from now on? Watch the video above to find out more.