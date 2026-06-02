Spider-Man: Brand New Day Leaks Confirm MCU Hulk Rumors

If the pre-release merch leaks about the Hulk's role in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" are correct, they correspond to the existing rumors about a potential showdown between the big green guy and Spider-Man (Tom Holland). This would mean that one of Marvel Comics' most iconic hero vs. hero fight pairings would hit the big screen for the first time in the MCU's history.

In the comics, Spider-Man and the Hulk have traded blows on numerous occasions, with varying degrees of hostility. In the MCU, the Hulk's most prominent sparring partner has been Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and the pair's informal power-measuring contest is an elemental and delightful part of "Thor: Ragnarok."

Introducing a similar dynamic between Spider-Man and the Hulk would definitely be a fun development, even if Spidey would likely be quick to admit that he's not about to win any arm-wrestling matches between the two. For now, however, watching Looper's video about the most recent "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" Hulk leaks is your best bet for finding out what to expect when the movie premieres on July 31.