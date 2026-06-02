Spider-Man: Brand New Day Leaks Confirm MCU Hulk Rumors
One of the many reveals and Easter eggs in "the trailer for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is that Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) isn't Smart Hulk anymore. However, recent leaks seem to confirm another thing about the big, green Avenger's involvement in the movie. Watch Looper's video above to find out how new "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" leaks confirm certain long-standing rumors about a Hulk who's far readier to smash than he's been in years ... whether the opponent is an antagonist or not.
Destin Daniel Cretton's "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" has a lot to live up to, given the critical appreciation and eye-popping box office performance of "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Bringing in the old, more unhinged version of the Hulk is definitely one way to raise the stakes for the fourth Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man film, especially combined with the many other MCU characters who are confirmed to be in the movie.
The Hulk may have a big role to play in Spider-Man: Brand New Day
If the pre-release merch leaks about the Hulk's role in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" are correct, they correspond to the existing rumors about a potential showdown between the big green guy and Spider-Man (Tom Holland). This would mean that one of Marvel Comics' most iconic hero vs. hero fight pairings would hit the big screen for the first time in the MCU's history.
In the comics, Spider-Man and the Hulk have traded blows on numerous occasions, with varying degrees of hostility. In the MCU, the Hulk's most prominent sparring partner has been Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and the pair's informal power-measuring contest is an elemental and delightful part of "Thor: Ragnarok."
Introducing a similar dynamic between Spider-Man and the Hulk would definitely be a fun development, even if Spidey would likely be quick to admit that he's not about to win any arm-wrestling matches between the two. For now, however, watching Looper's video about the most recent "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" Hulk leaks is your best bet for finding out what to expect when the movie premieres on July 31.