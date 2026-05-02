5 Best Western Movie Remakes, Ranked

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It's no secret that remakes are often quite hit or miss. The idea of taking a story that had been told well beforehand and revisiting the material is always a gamble (often an unnecessary one), even if Hollywood struggles to resist the impulse. But while few movie remakes are better than the original, there are occasional instances where a re-imagining can improve upon what came before. In the case of a select few Western classics, the remakes more than measure up.

Of course, there are some subpar Western remakes out there. The 1986 remake of "Stagecoach," for instance, is a made-for-TV attempt that fails to recapture any of the magic associated with the original John Ford picture — even with the famed Highwaymen involved. Likewise, Tom Skerritt's "High Noon" is undoubtedly inferior to the original Gary Cooper film. And let's not mention Christian Slater's remake of "Dawn Rider." Thankfully, not all attempts at the same familiar tales fall so flat.

If you're in the mood for an entertaining horse opera that attempts to expand upon what came before, making the characters or overall plot more palatable to modern audiences, then you've come to the right place. From action-packed, gunslinging adventures to comedic takes on the Old West, these are the five best Western remakes out there. It may be hard to better what some may already consider perfection, but these pictures do so effortlessly.