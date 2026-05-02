5 Best Western Movie Remakes, Ranked
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It's no secret that remakes are often quite hit or miss. The idea of taking a story that had been told well beforehand and revisiting the material is always a gamble (often an unnecessary one), even if Hollywood struggles to resist the impulse. But while few movie remakes are better than the original, there are occasional instances where a re-imagining can improve upon what came before. In the case of a select few Western classics, the remakes more than measure up.
Of course, there are some subpar Western remakes out there. The 1986 remake of "Stagecoach," for instance, is a made-for-TV attempt that fails to recapture any of the magic associated with the original John Ford picture — even with the famed Highwaymen involved. Likewise, Tom Skerritt's "High Noon" is undoubtedly inferior to the original Gary Cooper film. And let's not mention Christian Slater's remake of "Dawn Rider." Thankfully, not all attempts at the same familiar tales fall so flat.
If you're in the mood for an entertaining horse opera that attempts to expand upon what came before, making the characters or overall plot more palatable to modern audiences, then you've come to the right place. From action-packed, gunslinging adventures to comedic takes on the Old West, these are the five best Western remakes out there. It may be hard to better what some may already consider perfection, but these pictures do so effortlessly.
5. The Magnificent Seven
- Cast: Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke
- Director: Antoine Fuqua
- Rating: PG-13
- Runtime: 133 minutes
- Where to watch: MGM+ on Prime Video
While the original "The Magnificent Seven" is technically a Western remake of the Japanese film "Seven Samurai," it wasn't until 2016 that the horse opera itself was remade for the big screen. Directed by action filmmaker Antoine Fuqua from a screenplay co-written by "True Detective" scribe Nic Pizzolatto, the blockbuster took cues from the original by casting big-name stars and emphasizing fast (and clever) gunplay with high emotional stakes. What more could you want?
As Sam Chisholm (Washington) is sought out by the needy people of Rose Creek, he assembles a group of the seven best fighters in the territory to stand against robber baron Bartholomew Bogue (Peter Sarsgaard). Together, the Seven prove themselves to be not just skilled and capable warriors, but good, honest men worthy of the "magnificent" name. Fuqua's distinct action style lends itself well to this high-octane adventure that masterfully adapts the familiar tale for modern viewers.
Though critics were a bit mixed on "The Magnificent Seven," the results speak for themselves. Washington, Pratt, Hawke, and company deliver on all fronts, honoring the original 1960 picture while still creating something that stands on its own. It's certainly one of the more exciting Western remakes out there — and one of Denzel Washington's biggest movies of all time.
4. 3 Godfathers
- Cast: John Wayne, Pedro Armendáriz, Harry Carey Jr.
- Director: John Ford
- Rating: Approved
- Runtime: 106 minutes
- Where to watch: Kanopy
Even if you've seen "3 Godfathers," you may not have known it was a remake. A Western retelling of the biblical story of the three wise men, the John Ford picture follows outlaws Bob Hightower (Wayne), "Pete" Roca Fuerte (Armendáriz), and "The Abilene Kid" (Carey) as they find themselves caring for a young baby while on the run from the law in the American Southwest. Wounded and exhausted, they hobble to New Jerusalem, yet will not break their promise to a dying mother.
Although based on a short story by Peter B. Kyne, "3 Godfathers" is a remake of not one but four previous Western films: "The Three Godfathers" in 1916, "Marked Men" in 1919, "Hell's Heroes" in 1929, and "Three Godfathers" in 1936. The first two of these starred Harry Carey, with "Marked Men" being directed by John Ford during his silent era. Wishing to help Carey's son, Harry Carey Jr., after the death of his father, Ford remade his own picture with John Wayne at the helm.
It's rare that a filmmaker gets the chance to revisit their own material. In this case, there's no doubt that Ford's second attempt got everything right. A stealth Christmas Western, the picture features brilliant performances from Wayne, Carey, Armendáriz, and Ward Bond, and entertains in a way the previous silent outings simply couldn't.
3. Maverick
- Cast: Mel Gibson, Jodie Foster, James Garner
- Director: Richard Donner
- Rating: PG
- Runtime: 127 minutes
- Where to watch: Prime Video
"Maverick" isn't your traditional remake of an old Western movie, but instead it re-imagines the hit ABC television series "Maverick" at a time when the genre was regaining popularity. On those grounds, we'd argue that it still qualifies as a remake, even if original "Maverick" star James Garner is still involved — though as a lawman this time around rather than the title gambler.
In the spirit of the Western TV classic, "Maverick" follows Bret Maverick (Gibson) as he saunters around the Old West in hopes of striking it rich playing poker. Joined by Annabelle Bransford (Foster), Maverick finds himself at odds with just about everyone he meets, which is on brand if you've ever seen an episode of the original television show. Gibson's charisma lends itself well to the Maverick character, and the whole film feels like a brilliant homage to the ABC series.
"Maverick" not only captures the spirit of the original show, but it even implies that it exists within the same world — following Bret Maverick's son rather than the original hero himself. But, however you look at it, "Maverick" is a cameo-loaded retread on the original series that does its due diligence in capturing the essence of what makes the character tick.
2. True Grit
- Cast: Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon, Hailee Steinfeld
- Director: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen
- Rating: PG-13
- Runtime: 110 minutes
- Where to watch: Paramount+
Few will argue that the Coen Brothers' take on "True Grit" is anything but excellent. The 2010 remake pulls more inspiration from the original Charles Portis novel than it does the 1969 John Wayne film, and that's certainly to the film's advantage. By divorcing itself from the Duke's iconic take on Rooster Cogburn, it gives itself room to find an identity of its own, not unlike its leading hero.
Of course, the ending of the Coens' "True Grit" is completely different from the original, but it's actually more in line with the Portis novel as well. Jeff Bridges' Rooster Cogburn is a bit of an acquired taste, but that's kind of the whole point. The film's emphasis on Mattie Ross' (Steinfeld) point of view as she hires Cogburn to track the man (Josh Brolin) who killed her father is another point in the remake's favor, allowing Steinfeld to thrive in her big screen debut.
"True Grit" is everything you could wish for in a Western remake. It's the same familiar story with the same familiar characters, but told through a new perspective and with a new emphasis that highlights the Coens' unique filmmaking style. Although the debate still rages, this is one remake that arguably soars higher than the original.
1. 3:10 to Yuma
- Cast: Russell Crowe, Christian Bale, Ben Foster
- Director: James Mangold
- Rating: R
- Runtime: 122 minutes
- Where to watch: Lionsgate+ on Prime Video
In many respects, "3:10 to Yuma" is the "gold standard" of Western remakes. No doubt, the original 1957 flick is strong on its own, but its quick 92-minute runtime limits the emotional depth of its leading characters. By contrast, director James Mangold reinterprets both outlaw Ben Wade (Crowe) and rancher Dan Evans (Bale) as far more complicated individuals, highlighting the emotional stakes in the pulse-pounding third act. No wonder it's among the best Westerns of the 21st century.
When Evans is tasked with seeing Wade to the title train in Contention, he takes the job to save his homestead and prove to his son, William (Logan Lerman), that he is anything but a coward. But as he and Wade travel across the open frontier, the two come to better understand one another. "3:10 to Yuma" features some powerful material between Bale and Crowe, who remind us why they were two of the most sought out stars of the early 2000s.
Whichever version of "3:10 to Yuma" you choose, you're in for a great ride, but the 2007 remake is a phenomenal example on how to enhance already great material. It further develops its main characters, expands the Old West, and updates all the action (horseplay and gunplay alike) to the high standards that modern audiences are used to. If you love Westerns, then "3:10 to Yuma" ought to be at the top of your favorite remakes list.