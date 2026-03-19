Why Mark Ruffalo Isn't Smart Hulk Anymore In Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The first trailer for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" brings Tom Holland's Peter Parker back into action after "Spider-Man: No Way Home" dominated movie theaters four-and-a-half years ago. "No Way Home" ended with a massive change to the status quo, with everyone forgetting who Peter Parker was. But with his body now changing, Peter seeks out help from Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), who's in fully human form again instead of the green yet literate Smart Hulk, as seen in "Avengers: Endgame."

Many fans online expressed confusion over why Bruce is back in human form after he explained in "Endgame" how he was able to merge his mind and body with Hulk's. But this is actually nothing new. There's a subtle Hulk detail in the mid-credits scene of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" where we see human Bruce Banner once more, but he's wearing an inhibitor device on his arm that allows him to remain human.

This device gets more attention in the Disney+ series "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." In the first episode, Bruce is on a road trip with his cousin, Jennifer (Tatiana Maslany), and explains that the device allowed his arm to heal after it was fried by the Infinity Gauntlet in "Endgame." As he eloquently puts it, "It's all because I made this little device, which keeps me in human form." If you kept up with the Marvel Disney+ series, you're all up to speed. If you didn't, you might have some homework before "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" comes out on July 31.