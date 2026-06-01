Everything Wrong With The Boys Season 5
They can't all be winners, and for a lot of fans, Season 5 of "The Boys" proves it. Want to learn why audiences think there are plenty of things wrong with the show's final season? Click the video above to learn more.
Among the many critical missteps Season 5 made, none was more annoying than the way they failed to explain Soldier Boy's (Jensen Ackles) backstory, or his motivation for assisting Homelander (Antony Starr) in a coherent way. The reason why he decides to help Homelander attain V1 compound and become immortal? It's what he thinks their mutual main squeeze Stormfront (Aya Cash) would have wanted. But Soldier Boy hasn't had a second thought for Clara for the majority of Season 5 — back when he was originally unfrozen in Season 3, his motivation was finding his last gal, The Crimson Countess (Laurie Holden).
Much of Season 5 of "The Boys" seemed to have no idea what to do with the vast universe and massive number of characters it had created, or an easy, simple way to wrap up their stories. That includes the kids imported from "Gen V," including blood bender Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair). Back on her show, she seemed to be important to both the plot and to the ultimate overthrowing of Homelander's presidency. But in her final "The Boys" appearances, she doesn't provide a single solution to the ongoing Supe-related problem, undoing a major character arc. But that's just one issue that the final season of "The Boys" faces.
Bad character motivations make Season 5 of the Boys hard going
There were plenty of characters who didn't feel like themselves during Season 5 of "The Boys" — Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), for one. Once a silent soldier, she gained the power of speech during the Season 4 finale — and spent much of Season 5 bursting forth with quirky, goofy dialogue intended to get a laugh. Unfortunately, no one was left giggling after her multiple Season 5 outbursts.
The season is laden with character moments like that. Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) — unshackled from his backstory as Homelander's clone and living kill switch — develops a penchant for acting, only to be killed off in the next episode. Firecracker (Valory Curry) develops a single-episode moral quandary and nearly refuses to declare Homelander God, thanks to her church's opposition of his declaration — but decides to stick with him and is impaled upon a statue as a show of thanks. Those are just some of the character beats which litter Season 5 and go nowhere. Want to read about a few more? Be sure to click above and watch our video.