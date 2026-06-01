Everything Wrong With The Boys Season 5

They can't all be winners, and for a lot of fans, Season 5 of "The Boys" proves it. Want to learn why audiences think there are plenty of things wrong with the show's final season? Click the video above to learn more.

Among the many critical missteps Season 5 made, none was more annoying than the way they failed to explain Soldier Boy's (Jensen Ackles) backstory, or his motivation for assisting Homelander (Antony Starr) in a coherent way. The reason why he decides to help Homelander attain V1 compound and become immortal? It's what he thinks their mutual main squeeze Stormfront (Aya Cash) would have wanted. But Soldier Boy hasn't had a second thought for Clara for the majority of Season 5 — back when he was originally unfrozen in Season 3, his motivation was finding his last gal, The Crimson Countess (Laurie Holden).

Much of Season 5 of "The Boys" seemed to have no idea what to do with the vast universe and massive number of characters it had created, or an easy, simple way to wrap up their stories. That includes the kids imported from "Gen V," including blood bender Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair). Back on her show, she seemed to be important to both the plot and to the ultimate overthrowing of Homelander's presidency. But in her final "The Boys" appearances, she doesn't provide a single solution to the ongoing Supe-related problem, undoing a major character arc. But that's just one issue that the final season of "The Boys" faces.