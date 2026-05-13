The Boys Season 5, Episode 7 Undoes A Major Character Arc With A Single Line

Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 7 — "The Frenchman, The Female, and the Man Called Mother's Milk"

So, Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) finally shows up on "The Boys." Too bad that she's absolutely useless.

This isn't how it was supposed to be. Marie has been established as one of the strongest characters on "The Boys" many times over. Two seasons of spinoff series "Gen V" have built her bloodbender abilities as one of the best superhero powers in "The Boys" universe. In fact, the tight plot of "Gen V" Season 2 focuses on making her Homelander's (Antony Starr) equal. "The Boys" Season 5 hasn't shied away from Marie hype, either. As an established Starlighter, she's been out there for a while, and the show has teased her impending appearance. Unfortunately, all that goes down the drain with a single sentence, which Marie utters when she finally enters the frame: "Reports of my greatness have been greatly exaggerated."

This is in direct response to the notion that she might be a Homelander killer. The scene continues to pump the brakes, as Starlight (Erin Moriarty) chides Marie for lack of control, and effectively casts her and Jordan Li (London Thor) out in the wake of Homelander's immortality boost and Butcher's impending supe virus release. With that, Marie and the "Gen V" gang are effectively off the board, it appears. If there's a bigger dropped ball in the season so far, we certainly haven't noticed it yet.