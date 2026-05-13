The Boys Season 5, Episode 7 Undoes A Major Character Arc With A Single Line
Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 7 — "The Frenchman, The Female, and the Man Called Mother's Milk"
So, Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) finally shows up on "The Boys." Too bad that she's absolutely useless.
This isn't how it was supposed to be. Marie has been established as one of the strongest characters on "The Boys" many times over. Two seasons of spinoff series "Gen V" have built her bloodbender abilities as one of the best superhero powers in "The Boys" universe. In fact, the tight plot of "Gen V" Season 2 focuses on making her Homelander's (Antony Starr) equal. "The Boys" Season 5 hasn't shied away from Marie hype, either. As an established Starlighter, she's been out there for a while, and the show has teased her impending appearance. Unfortunately, all that goes down the drain with a single sentence, which Marie utters when she finally enters the frame: "Reports of my greatness have been greatly exaggerated."
This is in direct response to the notion that she might be a Homelander killer. The scene continues to pump the brakes, as Starlight (Erin Moriarty) chides Marie for lack of control, and effectively casts her and Jordan Li (London Thor) out in the wake of Homelander's immortality boost and Butcher's impending supe virus release. With that, Marie and the "Gen V" gang are effectively off the board, it appears. If there's a bigger dropped ball in the season so far, we certainly haven't noticed it yet.
The end of Gen V ends the importance of Marie Moreau
It's still possible that Marie Moreau will perform a miraculous comeback in "The Boys" Season 5 (and series) finale. However, this seems unlikely. Marie's story unfolds entirely on the spin-off show "Gen V," and it would be very strange for people who have only watched "The Boys" for the show to suddenly bring in a character they're not familiar with to confront Homelander. Besides, "The Boys" spin-off "Gen V" was canceled in April 2026, so the future doesn't look great for any of its characters. After all, "The Boys" is about to end, too, and upcoming prequel series "Vought Rising" takes place during an era where the young main characters of "Gen V" weren't even born.
Yes, what unfolds in this episode would be a fairly underwhelming way to end Marie's story. "Gen V" has carefully and painstakingly built her into a viable threat, courtesy of Thomas Godolkin (Ethan Slater), who specifically sees her as the strongest supe of them all. That's a lot of storyline to throw away.
On the other hand, though, there really is no more narrative use for Marie — an orphaned protagonist of a canceled show. Strong as she might be, the endgame of "The Boys" has so many moving parts that she's started to seem like an unnecessary component. As such, if she does show up in "The Boys" series finale, the prognosis for her survival isn't all that great.