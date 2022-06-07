Why The Crimson Countess From The Boys Looks So Familiar

Following up on the chaos and carnage of the first two seasons, Season 3 of "The Boys" introduces an assortment of new supes into the mix alongside familiar mainstays like Homelander (Antony Starr) and The Deep (Chace Crawford). Many of these are straight adaptations of characters from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's "The Boys" comic series, including Crimson Countess.

A riff on Marvel's Scarlet Witch, Crimson Countess is a powerful supe who possesses the power of pyrokinesis, and unlike Season 2's Lamplighter (Shawn Ashmore), she can actually generate the fire she controls. Even aside from the character's resemblance to an increasingly popular Marvel antihero, though, she may seem quite familiar to film and television audiences.

That is because the character is played by Laurie Holden, a seasoned veteran of the big- and small-screen worlds with an extensive list of credits (per IMDb) dating back to the 1980s. Given her lengthy list of roles, the following are some of the performances that fans may find most recognizable from throughout her career.