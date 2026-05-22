5 Best Star Wars Alien Designs, Ranked

Controversial Star Wars details often dominate the online discourse about this franchise. However, despite such elements sometimes being pervasive in discussions, one shouldn't forget the many amazing parts of this franchise that ensured its fanbase would endure for decades. The five best Star Wars characters, for instance, have proven essential to guaranteeing that these films and TV shows secure devotees of all ages. The most iconic scenes from every Star Wars movie, meanwhile, reflect how even the more divisive entries in this saga still have artistic high points and defenders. That's what happens when you have such an immense breadth of material.

Part of what also makes this universe so fun to explore is its various aliens. From the very first movie in 1977, Star Wars has housed an array of vibrant otherworldly creatures that range from Jabba the Hutt to Darth Maul to Grogu, among many others. These entities are brought to life through character designs that encapsulate the wondrous visual wizardry going into anything with the Star Wars name on it. Five particularly amazing alien designs crystallize why these creatures are such an essential part of this franchise.

Some of these alien designs are cuddly. Others can convey a worldly aura. Whatever makes these designs special, the five best Star Wars alien designs (ranked below from "least best" to greatest) are a microcosm of the visual joys only this franchise can provide. No wonder Star Wars still generates so much conversation.