Star Wars: Who Originally Owned Anakin Skywalker As A Slave?

After the original "Star Wars" trilogy (1977-1983) established Anakin Skywalker's third act of life as the nefarious Darth Vader, franchise creator George Lucas peeled back the layers on the tragic character with 1999's "The Phantom Menace." In the first prequel film, audiences were treated to Anakin's (Jake Lloyd) early days as a pre-teen, showing just how disastrous his fall from grace was going to be. While the characterization of Anakin in the prequel films (particularly in "The Phantom Menace") has always been controversial, it's difficult to deny how the hero-turned-villain was portrayed exactly how Lucas wanted.

It's also important to acknowledge that Anakin is a character who was wronged right from the get-go. Born into slavery, Anakin could have been destined to live a life of pure servitude. Owned by the flying Watto, Anakin's life might have been drastically different if Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) hadn't found him. As Anakin's owner, Watto is largely responsible for the circumstances that Anakin had to face.

In the film, Anakin is nine years old — a move that Lucas knew would be controversial. "It is important that he be young, that he be at an age where leaving his mother is more of a drama than it would have been at 15," Lucas said in an interview with Empire magazine weeks after the film debuted in the summer of 1999. Lucas isn't wrong. Seeing Anakin, living as Watto's slave, and forced to leave his mother at such a young and impressionable age is quite traumatic, and fuels his trajectory as one of the "Star Wars" franchise's most devious characters.