Why We're Worried About The Supergirl Movie

There's a lot riding on the upcoming DC Universe movie "Supergirl," which swoops into theaters this summer. Here at Looper, we have some concerns about Kara Zor-El's solo film — check out the video above to find out why we're worried about it.

On paper, there's a lot to be excited about heading into "Supergirl," which is directed by Craig Gillespie (who directed the Margot Robbie hit "I, Tonya") from a script by Ana Nogueira (who penned the critically acclaimed thriller "Never Here"). David Corenswet's Superman cameos and Jason Momoa appears as the popular DC antihero Lobo. Plus, the cute-as-a-button Krypto returns. Yet, despite the obvious positives, the second trailer for "Supergirl" had everyone saying the same thing — it's got a very "Guardians of the Galaxy" vibe.

While James Gunn's "Superman" received mostly positive reviews and made a decent haul at the box office, the jury remains out on "Supergirl" judging by the reaction to the trailers, and it's not just because it "looks like 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3.5.'" as one X user put it. The DC Universe under Gunn and Peter Safran hasn't fully convinced all the doubters. If "Supergirl" succeeds — both at the box office and with fans — it could go a long way in building momentum for the DCU and silencing the noise. But if it doesn't, the pair may find themselves navigating choppy waters sooner than they would have liked.