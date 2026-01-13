Before Silo, Rebecca Ferguson Starred In An Underrated Historical Drama Series

Amidst the backdrop of the War of the Roses, Elizabeth Woodville, a young widow when we first meet her, lives with her mother Jacquetta of Luxembourg (Janet McTeer) and her many siblings when she comes across Edward in the woods. Edward tries to, well, "take her" by force but doesn't know quite who he's dealing with, and when Elizabeth pulls a knife on Edward to protect her virtue, the poor sap falls in love with her immediately. Against the stern advice of his trusted confidante Richard Neville (James Frain), Edward marries Elizabeth, bringing her family to a brand-new level of society and giving the Rivers clan unimaginable social capital and power as Elizabeth is crowned queen.

Elizabeth and Edward have quite a lot of babies together — scholars believe they had ten children all together — with her eldest daughter being Elizabeth of York. (Don't forget about her. We'll be talking about her again in a minute.) Unfortunately, before the king and queen can enjoy a fully happy reign, the War of the Roses intensifies; Edward is betrayed by his own brothers George and Richard (David Oakes and Aneurin Barnard, respectively) as they all fight for the British throne, and Elizabeth and her children find themselves frequently exiled. By the end of all of this, Elizabeth's two eldest sons are brought to the Tower of London — and in real life, those princes disappeared, leading to one of English history's most baffling mysteries.

Alongside Elizabeth's story, we also follow Richard Neville's highborn daughters Isabel and Anne (Eleanor Tomlinson and Faye Marsay) as they navigate the court and future Queen Mother Margaret Beaufort (Amanda Hale), who's determined to see her son Henry Tudor take the throne. So what happens after "The White Queen?"