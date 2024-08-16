Just like Fede Álvarez employed the assistance of Robert Bobroczkyi to bring the fear for his chapter in the Alien anthology, Ridley Scott hired a talent with a huge screen presence. The first person to bring the Xenomorph to life was Bolaji Badejo, a 6-foot-10-inch graphic designer who was discovered in a London pub in Soho by a casting director enamored by Badejo's long legs. Like Bobroczkyi, he took on the role with no previous acting experience. Whatever he provided was enough though, as Badejo was instrumental in bringing one of movie's most terrifying characters to life — which the other cast members were both aware and respectful of.

While Bobroczkyi's face was covered in makeup and prosthetics to bring his character to life, Badejo donned the Alien's trademark long, tubular head, as well as an entire body suit of tubes and biomechanical piping. During filming, Tom Skerritt realized that his hidden co-star was unable to sit down in the suit, leading the crew to build a swing for Badejo to park himself between takes. Following the film's success, Badejo was asked to return for a sequel, but he went back home to Nigeria, where he later opened an art gallery. Sadly, Badejo is one of the actors from the Alien universe who have passed away, dying in 1992 due to complications from sickle cell anemia. He was just 39 years old. Though "Alien" is his only acting credit, he leaves behind some legendary and large footsteps for Bobroczkyi to follow.

