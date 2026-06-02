5 Worst Starfleet Uniform Designs In Star Trek, Ranked

In the world of Star Trek, with all of its various timelines and parallel universes, the future is one of infinite possibilities, many of which will never come to pass — and thank goodness for that, lest we be stuck with the abomination of a Starfleet uniform worn in the "Star Trek: Voyager" finale "Endgame." The episode revolves around time travel shenanigans involving the (future) Admiral Janeway (Kate Mulgrew), the Borg Queen (Alice Krige), Reginald Barclay (Dwight Schultz), and a time travel device. And everyone on Starfleet is rocking a uniform we can only hope gets lost in whatever "Star Trek's" version of the backrooms is, once (present-day) Captain Janeway stops the Borg situation from happening with a nasty little paradox.

The uniform, which also shows up in the "TNG" alt-future episode "All Good Things ..." and the "Deep Space Nine" alt-future episode "The Visitor," features a badly-fitted top section in a solid red, blue, or yellow with slim black line running across the chest and slanting downward on the biceps, giving the vibe of limp bra straps. Rather than sitting regally along the neck, officers' pips sit above the black line in the proximity of their slouchy right armpit. To boot, the black pants area runs awkwardly high, giving the appearance of a faux empire waist on an infant onesie. Taken as a whole, the overall look is strange, unflattering, and generally unattractive ... not to mention wrinkle-prone.

Many Trek fans detest the high waist, as well as the general slouchiness of the look. As one Star Trek fan put it on r/startrek, "I dislike the high-waisted look (but, again, it says 'from a different era'), and how droopy/pointy the stripe across the shoulders turned out."