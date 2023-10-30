How Patrick Stewart's Star Trek Uniform Battle Led To The 'Picard Maneuver'

Every iconic character on "Star Trek" is known for their habits and quirks. William Shatner's Captain Kirk is known for his stilted line deliveries and double-handed neck punches. Jonathan Frakes' Commander Riker is known for straddling chairs backward. But Patrick Stewart's Captain Picard has a mannerism so common that fans have jokingly named it the "Picard Maneuver." Hundreds of times over the course of seven seasons on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," Picard yanks on the shirt of his uniform to adjust it. But as Stewart has explained, the Picard Maneuver was necessary because Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry refused to give him a comfortable costume.

As Stewart recounts in his new memoir, "Making It So," Roddenberry insisted the updated Starfleet uniforms should be completely smooth at all times, with no creases or wrinkles. Accordingly, the original one-piece uniforms worn on "The Next Generation" were painfully tight, and Stewart lobbied ceaselessly for Roddenberry to switch to a more comfortable getup. Eventually, his agent, Steve Dontaville, came up with a plan. As Stewart writes, "I would consult my doctor and ask him to make an appeal, as a medical professional, to change the uniforms. Steve also threw his weight around, intimating to the Paramount execs that if the situation were not remedied, he would bring suit against them for any muscular and joint damage I suffered."

At long last, Roddenberry relented, replacing the tight jumpsuits with separate pants and shirts. However, he wouldn't back down on his requirement that the outfits be unwrinkled at all times. To make sure the new outfit didn't crease, Stewart was forced to pull on his shirt constantly when sitting down.