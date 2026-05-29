Times Paul Rudd Broke Actors On Set

If any actor today can make his coworkers laugh, it's Paul Rudd. The "Ant-Man" star has a long, storied history of causing other actors on set to break into laughing fits at inappropriate yet irresistible times. To prove it, we've put together a lengthy compilation of the most entertaining instances of Rudd breaking co-stars, which you can watch right now in the video above.

Like many other behind-the-scenes tidbits about Rudd, his ability to make others crack up on set is a testament to the unique place he occupies as a funnyman and lead actor. Rudd is among the most charming and sweet people in Hollywood, so it's no surprise that he has a way of keeping up a convivial mood with his fellow actors. But his contribution to the set energy goes beyond being nice. Rudd is also one of the funniest actors of his generation, as has been amply proven by his best on-screen performances.

Among his many gifts is a knack for spontaneity and improvisation, built up over years in the improv-heavy comedies of Apatow Productions. His combination of effortless charisma and fine comic instincts get his screen partners to corpse with little more than a smile or a silly dance — to say nothing of when he gets in a line delivery too perfect to absorb impassively. It's no wonder that, by the time a Paul Rudd movie makes it to the big screen, his comedic chemistry with everyone around him is so believable.