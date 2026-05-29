Times Paul Rudd Broke Actors On Set
If any actor today can make his coworkers laugh, it's Paul Rudd. The "Ant-Man" star has a long, storied history of causing other actors on set to break into laughing fits at inappropriate yet irresistible times. To prove it, we've put together a lengthy compilation of the most entertaining instances of Rudd breaking co-stars, which you can watch right now in the video above.
Like many other behind-the-scenes tidbits about Rudd, his ability to make others crack up on set is a testament to the unique place he occupies as a funnyman and lead actor. Rudd is among the most charming and sweet people in Hollywood, so it's no surprise that he has a way of keeping up a convivial mood with his fellow actors. But his contribution to the set energy goes beyond being nice. Rudd is also one of the funniest actors of his generation, as has been amply proven by his best on-screen performances.
Among his many gifts is a knack for spontaneity and improvisation, built up over years in the improv-heavy comedies of Apatow Productions. His combination of effortless charisma and fine comic instincts get his screen partners to corpse with little more than a smile or a silly dance — to say nothing of when he gets in a line delivery too perfect to absorb impassively. It's no wonder that, by the time a Paul Rudd movie makes it to the big screen, his comedic chemistry with everyone around him is so believable.
Paul Rudd's comedic talents have kept his co-stars laughing for years
Everyone who works with Paul Rudd seem to have nothing but glowing things to say about him. One recent example is Carrie Coon, who noted that Rudd's behavior on the set of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" was fun, generous, and capable of helping everyone relax into the scene. Likewise, on the original "Ant-Man" shoot, Rudd was notoriously prone to breaking into dance at unexpected moments, causing even a highly professional veteran like Michael Peña to throw his head back in laughter and disbelief.
On other occasions, Paul Rudd's sharp improv skills got the better of his co-stars. While sharing the screen with famed ventriloquist Jeff Dunham on the set of 2010's "Dinner for Schmucks," Rudd heard Dunham's puppet "wife" Diane say, "I can smell your ... " Rudd curtly responded with, "That's OK, you don't have to finish the sentence," causing the whole cast to lose it.
For 2012's "Wanderlust," during an argument scene with Jennifer Aniston, Rudd came up with numerous variations on the line "I don't think we're supposed to be in a place where ... " followed by increasingly outlandish descriptions of the film's hippie commune, with each iteration catching Aniston more off-guard than the last. Similarly, while filming 2009's "I Love You, Man," Rudd wasn't above sending Jason Segel into a giggle fit by making insistent fart noises against a chair. For more about Rudd's most hilarious on-set moments, check out our video above.