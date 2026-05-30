The Apple TV Spy Series You Need To Watch If You Like 007 First Light
"007 First Light" has the license to thrill gamers. The James Bond video game takes everybody back to the start of the famous spy's early days as a 26-year-old rookie at MI6. For those looking for a less-polished spy series in the same vein as the story told in "007 First Light," look no further than Apple TV's "Slow Horses."
Based on the book series by Mick Herron, "Slow Horses" centers around Slough House, where all the punished MI5 agents are sent. They can't be fired, but they can be put in purgatory, since everything moves at a snail's pace and involves mostly paper-pushing. However, the agents of Slough House often find themselves pulled into extraordinary missions. Led by the abrasive but supremely talented veteran spy Jackson Lamb (played by Gary Oldman, who made the move from film to TV for "Slow Horses"), this team of disgraced MI5 misfits prove their mettle more often than not.
Undoubtedly, one of the more talented members of Slough House is the charismatic but reckless River Cartwright (Jack Lowden). The grandson of a former agent, River has all the tools to become a highly gifted operative in his own right. There's a bit of a Bond quality to River, especially the younger version of the character as played by Patrick Gibson in "007 First Light."
Jack Lowden is considered a potential contender to play the next James Bond
As one of the best TV shows streaming on Apple TV, "Slow Horses" has thrust Jack Lowden into the spotlight for his sensational performance as River Cartwright. So much so that he has a fan club suggesting that he should be in the conversation about the next actor to play James Bond now that Daniel Craig has called time on his tenure.
When quizzed about the chances of him playing 007 during an interview with Esquire, Lowden opted to remain coy about it. "Like everyone else, I'm still trying to get over the fact that Daniel Craig's not doing it anymore," he said. "I think he should still be doing it, to be honest, and he was my Bond. It's very flattering to be asked about it, but I'm very much all about River Cartwright at the moment."
Lowden's wife, Saoirse Ronan, thinks he should do it, as do many "Slow Horses" fans. One thing's for certain: If the filmmakers are trying to recreate a younger Bond in the same mold as the one depicted in "007 First Light," Lowden has already proven that he has the credentials to play the most famous spy in His Majesty's Secret Service.