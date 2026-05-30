The Apple TV Spy Series You Need To Watch If You Like 007 First Light

"007 First Light" has the license to thrill gamers. The James Bond video game takes everybody back to the start of the famous spy's early days as a 26-year-old rookie at MI6. For those looking for a less-polished spy series in the same vein as the story told in "007 First Light," look no further than Apple TV's "Slow Horses."

Based on the book series by Mick Herron, "Slow Horses" centers around Slough House, where all the punished MI5 agents are sent. They can't be fired, but they can be put in purgatory, since everything moves at a snail's pace and involves mostly paper-pushing. However, the agents of Slough House often find themselves pulled into extraordinary missions. Led by the abrasive but supremely talented veteran spy Jackson Lamb (played by Gary Oldman, who made the move from film to TV for "Slow Horses"), this team of disgraced MI5 misfits prove their mettle more often than not.

Undoubtedly, one of the more talented members of Slough House is the charismatic but reckless River Cartwright (Jack Lowden). The grandson of a former agent, River has all the tools to become a highly gifted operative in his own right. There's a bit of a Bond quality to River, especially the younger version of the character as played by Patrick Gibson in "007 First Light."