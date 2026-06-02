10 Best Sci-Fi Movies Of All Time, According To Letterboxd Users

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As proven by the recent success of "Project Hail Mary," audiences always have room in their hearts for an especially interesting science fiction film — and they'll flock to the theaters accordingly. Since the very beginning of cinema with Georges Melies' "A Trip to the Moon," genre pictures have been a popular choice. And over the decades they've propelled film to new heights, inventing technology to bring their creative vision to life.

Critics may have a list in their head of the all-time greatest sci-fi films, but users of Letterboxd have their own ideas — and their top picks may or may not line up with the critical consensus, as you'll soon see. Some of the films on this list that have been awarded top scores by Letterboxd align with conventional wisdom, while others might just surprise you. Recency bias is alive and well among Letterboxd users, but don't worry, you'll also see some old favorites present and accounted for here.