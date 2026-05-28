The Vought Rising Trailer Has The Boys Fans All Saying The Same Thing

Now that "The Boys" series finale has aired and those titular rebels have taken their final bow, fans have a prequel series to look forward to. "Vought Rising" takes viewers back to the 1950s and gives them an in-depth look at the formation of Vought Industries. It seems likely to continue the show's legacy of mayhem, but fans are all saying the same thing about the show's first-look trailer — and it's not good news. Want to know what got on their nerves? Click our video above and get the scuttlebutt.

The look and feeling of the spin-off may be quite impressive, but fans of the franchise — stung by what felt like a disappointing series finale for "The Boys" and registering the program's entire final season as a poorly-plotted, low-effort mess — responded to the assemblage of footage with bitter sarcasm.

"Main show's body is not even cold yet, and they drop this. The most Vought thing Amazon has done so far," remarked @thecouncilofnine4692, which remains the most-upvoted comment on the sneak preview's YouTube page. Plenty of other notes left behind call out Prime Video for a perceived lack of care in how they handled the final chapter of "The Boys." All of this negativity bodes ill for the future of "Vought Rising," and some devotees still think the trailer arrived far too quickly on the heels of the series finale for "The Boys."