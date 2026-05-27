Marshals Season 1 Finale: Who Does Kayce Dutton End Up With By Episode 13?

Contains spoilers for "Marshals" Season 1, Episode 13 — "Wolves at the Door"

For those who were wondering where Kayce Dutton's (Luke Grimes) loyalties currently lie, he's still keeping things with Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) platonic — for now. When we last see Kayce at the end of "Wolves at the Door," he's taking a ride with Dolly Weaver (Ellyn Jameson), who has postponed a return to her native Texas in pursuit of her romance with Kayce. As he and Dolly embark on their quasi-date together, Kayce looks peaceful and happy for the first time since his wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille) was killed off at the beginning of the season.

But while the sight of the twosome riding off into the sunset together might be sweet, the reality of the matter is that Kayce is actually in more danger than he's ever been in before. It turns out Dolly's dad, Tom (Chris Mulkey), is the one who's been trying to kill tribal high chief and local casino owner Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham). While Tom's motivations are currently unclear, it looks like he's got deadly designs on the Broken Rock Reservation — and some of its closest allies.