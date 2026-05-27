Marshals Season 1 Finale: Who Does Kayce Dutton End Up With By Episode 13?
Contains spoilers for "Marshals" Season 1, Episode 13 — "Wolves at the Door"
For those who were wondering where Kayce Dutton's (Luke Grimes) loyalties currently lie, he's still keeping things with Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) platonic — for now. When we last see Kayce at the end of "Wolves at the Door," he's taking a ride with Dolly Weaver (Ellyn Jameson), who has postponed a return to her native Texas in pursuit of her romance with Kayce. As he and Dolly embark on their quasi-date together, Kayce looks peaceful and happy for the first time since his wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille) was killed off at the beginning of the season.
But while the sight of the twosome riding off into the sunset together might be sweet, the reality of the matter is that Kayce is actually in more danger than he's ever been in before. It turns out Dolly's dad, Tom (Chris Mulkey), is the one who's been trying to kill tribal high chief and local casino owner Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham). While Tom's motivations are currently unclear, it looks like he's got deadly designs on the Broken Rock Reservation — and some of its closest allies.
Kayce and Dolly's romance is about to get majorly complicated
There have been subtle hints laced throughout Season 1 of "Marshals" that something is up with Tom. An outsider who got caught on a snowy trail, whose behavior seems innocent — and whose interest in Kayce's East Camp seemed harmless enough — one wouldn't think he'd be the type to kill to get what he wants, but it looks like his desire for the reservation's property has become all-consuming to him.
The scariest part of Tom's rampage, of course, is the fact that he's got Kayce's kid, Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill), with him. Taking the child under the guise of showing him how to fish for trout in Texas, Tom now has some pretty horrifying leverage on Kayce — and the worst part is, Kayce doesn't even know it yet.
Tom, of course, has no idea that Kayce has done some scary things to keep Tate and Monica safe. If he meets his doom at Kayce's command, that's bound to put a kibosh on Kayce's connection with Dolly — leaving the door wide open for Andrea to make her play for the Dutton man. But fans won't find out who Kayce ultimately picks until "Marshals" returns for a second season in the fall.