Marshals: The Real Reason Why The Yellowstone Spin-Off Killed Monica Dutton

While it might have looked like a plot twist intended to breathe new life into its central storyline, it turns out there's a surprisingly complex reason for the sad fate of Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) in "Marshals," the "Yellowstone" spin-off starring Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes). Apparently, the character didn't die so that the show could pursue fresh romantic horizons for Kayce. Instead, it was potential streaming rights issues that did Monica in.

Per Matthew Belloni of Puck News, the streaming rights to "Yellowstone" were sold to Peacock before the show blew up and the contract requires any continuation of "Yellowstone" to stream on NBCUniversal's app. Any spin-offs that are planned to end up on Paramount+ need to thoroughly differentiate themselves from their originator. This is why Monica was killed off; to ensure that "Marshals" feels unique and separate from "Yellowstone."

According to Belloni, NBC has not complained about the way "Marshals" uses multiple "Yellowstone" characters besides Kayce, like Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty), so the changes made were clearly sufficient. It's a hard one to take for fans of Monica, but she appears to have been sacrificed so "Marshals" could legally go ahead.