Why Steven Spielberg Finally Made The Fabelmans

Steven Spielberg has always refracted his filmmaking sensibilities through the experience of childhood. Perhaps his most universally celebrated film, "E.T.," does tell the story of the American government encountering an alien lifeform, but it does so from the point of view of the child who befriends it. But it took Spielberg more than half a century of filmmaking to finally put the childhood he'd always hidden with smoke, mirrors, and aliens to screen.

In 2022, the auteur returned with "The Fabelmans," a semi-autobiographical movie that depicts a lightly fictionalized version of Spielberg's adolescence. Gabriel LaBelle stars as Sammy Fabelman, a teenager who turns to making movies, retreating into the fantasies — and harsh realities — of the camera as his real life becomes increasingly difficult to navigate. Paul Dano co-stars as Burt Fabelman, Sammy's brilliant but distant father, and Michelle Williams steals the screen as Sammy's mother, Mitzi. Spielberg also co-wrote the script alongside Tony Kushner.

Sammy Fabelman's experiences line up with Spielberg's biography. A young Sammy makes films as his parents' relationship deteriorates and his family moves from Ohio to Arizona and then California. He is bullied at school for being Jewish. Ultimately, the emotional honesty paid off. "The Fabelmans" stunned critics and audiences alike, and it has been nominated for seven Academy Awards, including best picture, best director, and best screenplay (via Variety). On the heels of those nominations, Spielberg opened up about why it took him so long to make his most personal film yet.