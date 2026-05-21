The Mandalorian And Grogu Ending Explained

Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu kill yet another Imperial officer, which doesn't sit right with their New Republic employer, Ward (Sigourney Weaver). They need to bring these Empire sympathizers in alive so that they can be questioned and avoid another Imperial faction rising to power. Ward gives Djarin and Grogu another job — locate Commander Coin. The Hutt twins know his identity, but Djarin first has to do a job for them, which involves rescuing their nephew, Rotta the Hutt (Jeremy Allen White).

Rotta is a gladiator fighter on Shakari, and he only has one more match to get out of his contract with Lord Janu (Jonny Coyne). Djarin visits Janu to buy Rotta out of his contract but learns that Janu intends to kill Rotta in his final match. Despite trying to save him, Djarin gets wrapped up in the bout as well, so Rotta and Djarin team up to take on a slew of monsters, which run amok, allowing them to escape. As Djarin's taking Rotta back to his aunt and uncle, he informs the Mandalorian that they intend to kill him: As Jabba's son, he stands in the way of them ascending to power.

Rotta informs Djarin that Janu is actually Commander Coin using another name, so they divert course to apprehend him. Djarin takes Coin to Ward, who isn't happy about subverting the Hutt twins but will question Coin. Djarin and Grogu take some time off to relax and work on the N-1 Starfighter with the aid of Anzellans, but their vacation is cut short when the bounty hunter Embo kidnaps Djarin and one of the Anzellans to bring to the Hutts. Grogu travels with the Anzellans for a rescue attempt.