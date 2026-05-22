The Mandalorian And Grogu Features A Major Connection To The Original Star Wars Movie

Contains spoilers for "The Mandalorian and Grogu"

"The Mandalorian and Grogu" connects to various eras of Star Wars. The Anzellans, the alien species Babu Frik (Shirley Henderson) belongs to that were introduced in "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker," return here. And Zeb (Steve Blum) from "Star Wars Rebels," the best Star Wars series, has a comeback as Din Djarin's (Pedro Pascal) ally. But there's also a deep cut reference related to the first "Star Wars" film that should be a dream come true for hardcore fans.

When Djarin goes to Lord Janu (Jonny Coyne) to free Rotta the Hutt (Jeremy Allen White), Janu makes his intent to kill Rotta clear in this last bout by throwing an onslaught of monsters at him. This gets referred to as a "dejarik" match, a reference to the holographic chess-like game seen in "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope." R2-D2 (Kenny Baker) and Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) play dejarik, a holographic game where monsters exist on a field and battle each other.

No firm rules have ever been established; however, for those who have always wanted to play this fictional movie game in real life, Dejarik board games can be purchased at Disney World Galaxy's Edge, which comes with its own rulebook. But its reference in "The Mandalorian and Grogu" does raise some questions.