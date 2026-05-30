5 Reasons Why The Wheel Of Time Series Failed

Amazon Studios' adaptation of Robert Jordan's "The Wheel of Time" books came to an abrupt halt in May 2025. The studio announced that the show wouldn't be picked up for a fourth season, and just like that, the impressive project became one of the 10 best Prime Video series that were canceled too soon.

The sudden end really was a surprise in some ways. Ratings had steadily climbed throughout the first three seasons — and not unsubstantially. Season 1 received an abysmal initial Rotten Tomatoes audience score of around 38% (jumping to 62% since the show's cancellation). After the rocky start, the audience reviews reached 81% for Season 2 and then an impressive 85% for what turned out to be the show's final season. The critics were even kinder, with Season 3 earning a resounding 97% on the Tomatometer. The show's supporters were so numerous that the cancellation sparked a robust petition to save the show, which, as of this writing, had reached 238,272 signatures and sponsored "Save the Wheel of Time" billboards and signage all over the world.

In other words, this was a show loved by critics and fans alike, and it was only getting more popular with each passing season. So, why cancel it, then? What was it about "The Wheel of Time" series that prevented it from telling its originally planned story, which was supposed to jump through time across eight full seasons? Let's take a look at what led to the unexpected turning of the Wheel that brought the show to an untimely end unworthy of the One Power.