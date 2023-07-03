Wheel Of Time: What A Time Jump Could Mean For Season 2

Contains Spoilers for "The Wheel of Time" Season 2

"The Wheel of Time" is one of Amazon Studios' major fantasy adaptations in recent years, with Season 1 airing in 2021. Fans who weren't turned off by the (admittedly necessary but equally significant) changes in the on-screen adaptation of Robert Jordan's epic fantasy novels are eagerly anticipating the release of Season 2 on September 1 of this year.

With so much material to pack into a limited run time, there is bound to be more changes ahead, one of which was hinted at by Marcus Rutherford, who plays Perrin Aybara on the show. Back in February, Rutherford said in an interview with Leftlion (via CBR), "In series one, the naivety of our characters is at the forefront of the story. But in season two, there's a bit of a time jump. They've started to accept and have faith in the prophecy and their destiny, so there's more of a maturity to them. It's darker too, more real and a bit more brutal. The innocence of those kids we find in the village in episode one is long gone, and they're becoming a bit more grown-up. I'm really excited for people to see it."

The idea of some kind of time jump makes sense on multiple levels. The most obvious is that there is technically a small time jump between the first and second books in Jordan's original series. However, this is very small and more or less negligible. The time jump that Rutherford is describing sounds more significant. Whether it's a month, a year, or some other time increment remains to be seen. Nevertheless, there are several reasons a leap forward in the narrative makes a lot of sense for the second installment of Amazon Studios' series.