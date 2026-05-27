Spider-Noir Ending Explained

Around the midway point of the season, we're introduced to Dr. Faber (Amy Aquino), who Ben Reilly theorizes is activating the latent mutations we've seen from the crop of soldiers experimented upon during WWI. It turns out she's doing this to save her own son, who has rapidly aged despite still being in his mid-30s. After kidnapping and drugging Ben, she discovers his DNA holds the cure and saves her son — but she refuses to save Ben, just after he discovered that it was Cat Hardy (Li Jun Li) who turned him in due to her desperation to find a cure for Flint Marko (Jack Huston).

As this happens, the report by Robbie Robertson (Lamorne Morris) makes front page news in the Daily Bugle, and Silvermane's (Brendan Gleeson) cronies Flint, Lonnie (Abraham Popoola), and Dirk (Andrew Lewis Caldwell) head to the lab, setting it alight and killing the scientist. Ben has gone into hiding by this point but has taken enough samples of the antidote to neutralize the three villains and then remove his own powers. Ben is talked out of taking the antidote (because "with no power comes no responsibility") and successfully injects Lonnie, who leaves town. With this news, both the mayor and Silvermane desperately need The Spider on their side.

Ben's own powers haven't come back after being drugged, and prior to being taken to Silvermane's hideout, he concocts an elaborate plan with Robbie where the reporter pretends to be The Spider to deliver an antidote, which the mob boss doesn't want his lackeys to receive. Ben's powers come back quickly enough to web-sling the vials back into his hands, which is when all hell breaks loose. During Ben's extended fight with the villains, Flint and Dirk christen themselves Sandman and Megawatt.