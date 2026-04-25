10 Best War TV Shows Ever Made, Ranked

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Because war and conflict have long played a role in human history, they've also been a major source of inspiration for the arts. This goes back to the days of the Flavian Amphitheater (Colosseum) in Rome, where naval battles were recreated for the masses, and there were depictions of combat stretching back further in time. Nowadays, we prefer our recreations of war to be a bit less bloody, confined to flickering lights on screens.

War has been one of the most important genres in movies and television for most of the medium's existence. Some of the best films ever made are legends of the battlefield tale, including war movies like "Apocalypse Now" and "Saving Private Ryan." Still, television has hardly been devoid of depictions of war, as its episodic format has proven ideal for the genre. There have been countless series and miniseries depicting human conflicts with everything from Roman skirmishes to the American Civil War, World War II, and many other important conflicts marking significant moments in history.

It makes for compelling entertainment, but it also shows us the darkest side of humanity. Through the lens of the small screen, we can witness true carnage from the safety of our living rooms. While there are plenty of great war television series to choose from, some are better than others. These 10 are among the all-time best, and they're ranked based on an average of their aggregate scores from IMDb, Rotten Tomatoes, and Metacritic.