10 Best Movies Of The 2020s (So Far), According To Letterboxd

One of the defining traits of the 2020s cinema scene is how much the website Letterboxd has come to dominate all things movies. Though technically existing since 2011, Letterboxd didn't even have two million users in 2020. Six years later, Letterboxd now has 28+ million users and is a centerpiece of the indie film landscape. Even the CEOs of major studios like Columbia Pictures are waxing poetic on Letterboxd's virtues.

With Letterboxd now a cultural behemoth, it's worth examining what movies in the 2020s have resonated the most with its user base. The highest-rated movies of the 2020s so far per Letterboxd's average user ratings speak to which films have struck an especially profound chord with audiences in this still unfolding decade. These 10 features (ranked below from "lowest" to highest user ratings) hail from around the world, exemplifying Letterboxd's global user base.

Best of all, the endless variety in aesthetics, scope, and thematic ambitions excitingly reflect the kinds of sublime cinema being made in the modern world. With their endlessly compelling layers, Letterboxd's 10 highest rated 2020s movies so far are on their way to becoming modern classics.