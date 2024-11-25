We typically associate all-time great movies with positive emotions. People often breathlessly recall how some of the most acclaimed motion pictures of all time were so exciting or made them laugh so hard. However, that's not the only way a film can creatively flourish for a viewer. On the contrary, films that leave you dabbing tears from your eyes can also be a tremendously rewarding experience. Art can be a powerful tool for processing emotions we might not be able to fully comprehend or tackle on a day-to-day basis, and watching a film, our guard gets let down. In that moment, we're vulnerable, so especially insightful and emotional storytelling can touch us in profound ways we'll never forget.

The 11 saddest movies of all time perfectly encapsulate how a bunch of flickering images can inspire staggering emotional responses. Their most affecting sequences are just as phenomenal as the funniest or most thrilling movie scenes. These projects vary wildly in terms of the eras they debuted in or the countries they originated from, and they also have a plethora of different, incredibly idiosyncratic qualities that make their particular brand of pathos so moving. But uniting all these disparate titles is one common element: the ability to move people to tears. Grab a box of tissues and gird your emotions — it's time to break down the saddest movies of all time and their many moving virtues.