Marvel's Most Disturbing Ghost Rider Villain Is Too Dark For The MCU

Ghost Rider occupies a darker part of the Marvel Universe. His head is a flaming skull and he battles all types of demons and other forces of Hell. However, his most disturbing villain — a demonic parasite — is too gruesome from the MCU.

During the "Unchained" story arc of "Ghost Rider" by Benjamin Percy, Cory Smith, Brent Peeples, and Bryan Valenza, Johnny Blaze struggles with hallucinations and controlling the Spirit of Vengeance within him. He has a major scar at the back of his head from a supposed accident, so the fear is that he might have brain damage that's causing his peculiar behavior. When an eye, teeth, and disgusting tentacles seep out of the wound, though, it's clear that there's something else crawling inside of him. As it turns out, a demonic parasite burrowed its way into Johnny and used him as a host, wreaking havoc with his body and mind.

Ultimately, it's Wolverine who assists Johnny by teaming up with the Spirit of Vengeance to cut this demon out of his head. It doesn't end there, though, as this parasite then takes other hosts and creates a shadow form of Johnny, introducing itself as Exhaust. Oh, and this demon has been in cahoots with Blackheart the whole time. Hey! Marvel's Ghost Rider was once a zombie, so this isn't outside of their storytelling wheelhouse at all.