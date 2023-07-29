Marvel's New Ghost Rider Is A Zombie - And That's A Bigger Deal Than You Think

From the very first Ghost Rider, called the Phantom Rider from the 1960s, to the most iconic Spirit of Vengeance, Johnny Blaze, debuting in the early 1970s, there have been many characters to don the mantle. There has been no shortage of flaming skull antiheroes since Blaze's debut, either. Danny Ketch, Robbie Reyes, and Kushala have all been possessed by the Spirit of Vengeance and have taken up the role in recent years. In Marvel's past, in 1,000,000 BC, the first Ghost Rider chronologically rode on a willy mammoth. In Marvel's far future, the mantle will even be taken up by Frank Castle, aka the Punisher, whose mental breakdown will lead him to become the Cosmic Ghost Rider. But Marvel's latest Ghost Rider appears to be pretty unique, as none before them have been, well, a zombie.

While very few details have been revealed about the unnamed zombie Ghost Rider, it seems likely he'll have an advantage that some of the other Riders don't. Assuming he has traits similar to most zombies, when he reverts from being the Spirit of Vengeance back to his undead form, he likely can't be easily killed. That means that the new Ghost Rider could be essentially immortal no matter what form he takes. If that's the case, he might have a chance to win his upcoming fight with the Hulk — and a fighting chance is far better than what most foes who have taken on the Jade Giant have.