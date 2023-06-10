Legion: The Irredeemable Character Choice That Ruined Marvel's Best Non-MCU Series

The following article includes content relating to sexual assault

In the wide world of Marvel adaptations, "Legion" is one of a kind. Far removed from the MCU or even the Netflix universe Marvel shows, the series delves into the true weirdness of the titular character, just as he deserves. The show revolving around schizophrenic mutant David Haller (Dan Stevens) delves into the strangeness of the comic character as the parasitic Shadow King tries to melt his brain. But the unique series' potential is squandered at the end of Season 2. After cultivating a love story with fellow mutant Syd (Rachel Keller), she reveals The Shadow King has to survive because he is integral in stopping David from destroying the world in the future. In an unthinkable twist, David wipes Syd's mind of memory before sleeping with her.

"You drugged me and had sex with me," Syd tells David at the end of the episode in a devastating line of dialogue. David manipulating Syd's mind robs her of her agency, making their sexual encounter an undeniable violation. Having someone commit this act against a person they claim to love — and claim to be deserving of love — is a bridge too far. Especially from a character we believed to be a protagonist.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).