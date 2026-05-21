Marvel's Darkest Wolverine Story Is Too Twisted For The MCU

Both in the comics and onscreen, Wolverine has done many terrible things and been depicted as feral. He's the best at what he does, and what he does isn't very nice. However, though fans love the savagery depicted in Wolverine's best live-action moments, there's one storyline from the comics that might be too gnarly for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as it ventures into the body horror genre.

In the '90s, Marvel Comics introduced the concept that adamantium was preventing Logan's mutation from turning him into a full-blown beast. Unfortunately, when Magneto strips him of his adamantium during a skirmish in "X-Men" #25, Logan's descent into a feral creature begins. He leaves the X-Men for some time, but his rejoining is short-lived after sticking one of his claws in Sabretooth's brain in "Wolverine" #90.

Logan heads into the woods, steering clear of his pals as he deals with whatever is happening to him. His personality and appearance also become increasingly unpredictable, especially after the mutant Genesis tries to put the adamantium back in Wolverine's body in "Wolverine" #100, which only accelerates his decline. He even loses his nose for goodness' sake! The X-Men stick by their pal, though, and he eventually reverts to his original appearance through no real explanation other than sheer comic book logic.