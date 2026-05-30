10 Hit Sci-Fi Shows That Are Unwatchable Today

"Andromeda" follows the crew of the Andromeda Ascendant, a starship led by Captain Dylan Hunt (Kevin Sorbo). The first season follows them as they move through the galaxy as part of the Commonwealth, a group of six societies who have signed a peace treaty. This is interrupted when a group known as the Nietzscheans try to take over the Commonwealth because their planet was given to a race of parasitic aliens known as the Magog, the antagonists to the Commonwealth.

Science fiction fans love the series, highlighting how strong the writing is in the early seasons. In particular, audiences found themselves connecting with the characters. Steve B on Rotten Tomatoes calls the show "a great space opera with great characters you get attached to." However, in the two decades since "Andromeda" aired, the steep decline in the writing after its first two seasons has caused the series to be unwatchable. At the time, fans continued watching, likely hoping that the quality they had become accustomed to would return, but a key change in the creative team is responsible for the shift.

Original executive producer Robert Hewitt Wolfe was removed from the creative team because the network wanted the series to be more episodic. This occurred while filming was already underway for Season 2. Robert Engels became the new showrunner, and "Andromeda" moved from having over-arching stories to adopting an episodic format. This change up makes it difficult to watch the series now, since the writing and development that initially engaged the audience disappears halfway through.