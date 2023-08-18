Why Blue Bloods Is 'Copaganda,' According To YouTube And Reddit
Since its debut in 2010, "Blue Bloods" has been a consistent ratings success story for CBS. However, while the show has millions of fans who enjoy watching the Reagan family solve crimes and converse at the dinner table during their off-hours, there are some viewers who find the show off-putting due to its positive depiction of law enforcement.
Skip Intro's "Blue Bloods is the Worst Copaganda" video essay argues that the procedural is exactly what the title states. Copaganda combines the terms "cop" and "propaganda" to describe entertainment that's pro-police and seemingly ignorant of the things people criticize the force for. For example, real-life cops have been caught on camera committing atrocities time and time again, but "Blue Bloods" doesn't condemn these actions. As such, some viewers believe that it presents a partisan take on the world of law enforcement.
The video essay also notes that "Blue Bloods" has earned heaps of praise from police officers as the show supports them so strongly, and this view is echoed by other people. In fact, there are viewers who enjoy the series, such as Redditor u/JerseyJedi, who believe that it lacks nuance in regard to the fuzz. "It's a little ridiculous for the show to constantly bend over backwards to try to make the case that EVERY cop is good and that there should be no oversight at all lol." With that in mind, let's see what other people have to say about the Copaganda of "Blue Bloods."
Some viewers believe that Blue Bloods dismisses police brutality
Redditor u/ohlordwhyisthishere argues that "Blue Bloods" is Copaganda as it doesn't engage with any criticisms of the police force, even though some of the cop characters are guilty of wrongful behavior. "Blue Bloods has an issue with pretending police brutality isn't actually a thing. A man jumped out a window just so he could accuse Danny of brutality? Please." This view is shared by @robertturni2845, who's of the belief that the show's storylines brush off the seriousness of police brutality.
Elsewhere, YouTuber @kcjones9440 thinks that the CBS drama might be one of the most blatant Copaganda shows out there. "Blue Bloods is one of the most egregious pro-police propaganda shows ever created. I wouldn't be surprised if the NYPD funnels money to the production that makes this show," they wrote while stating that the series was probably created to target "baby boomers."
On the flip side, Reddit user u/lachavela understands why people think it's pro-cop, but they don't think it's deliberate Copaganda, per se. This viewer argues that it's a fantasy of a noble and ideal world in which cops have integrity and good values, which is wishful thinking at the end of the day.