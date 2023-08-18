Why Blue Bloods Is 'Copaganda,' According To YouTube And Reddit

Since its debut in 2010, "Blue Bloods" has been a consistent ratings success story for CBS. However, while the show has millions of fans who enjoy watching the Reagan family solve crimes and converse at the dinner table during their off-hours, there are some viewers who find the show off-putting due to its positive depiction of law enforcement.

Skip Intro's "Blue Bloods is the Worst Copaganda" video essay argues that the procedural is exactly what the title states. Copaganda combines the terms "cop" and "propaganda" to describe entertainment that's pro-police and seemingly ignorant of the things people criticize the force for. For example, real-life cops have been caught on camera committing atrocities time and time again, but "Blue Bloods" doesn't condemn these actions. As such, some viewers believe that it presents a partisan take on the world of law enforcement.

The video essay also notes that "Blue Bloods" has earned heaps of praise from police officers as the show supports them so strongly, and this view is echoed by other people. In fact, there are viewers who enjoy the series, such as Redditor u/JerseyJedi, who believe that it lacks nuance in regard to the fuzz. "It's a little ridiculous for the show to constantly bend over backwards to try to make the case that EVERY cop is good and that there should be no oversight at all lol." With that in mind, let's see what other people have to say about the Copaganda of "Blue Bloods."