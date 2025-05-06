Has Marvel's Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur Been Canceled?

As is the case with many TV shows, poor viewership numbers may have been the reason that "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" was canceled. Yet according to some metrics, the series was relatively popular. Data collected by Parrot Analytics shows that audience demand for "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" was within the top 3% of the market.

Regardless of the actual viewership, Disney's perception of the show's performance undoubtedly impacted its cancellation. Executive producer Steve Loter told GamesRadar+, "It's going to be viewership that kind of dictates where we go from here." He urged viewers to watch the Season 2 premiere in February 2024, saying that audience engagement could make or break the chances of Season 3 happening. But it seems like not enough folks watched — or at least not as many folks as Disney was hoping — because the show was canceled later that year.

Some fans speculate that Disney may have set unrealistically high viewership goals for "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur," essentially setting up the show for failure. It certainly didn't help that, after the first two episodes premiered on the Disney Channel, Disney made the next 12 episodes available on Disney+, giving viewers no reason to tune into the Disney Channel each week to watch the remaining episodes. What's more, many viewers believe that the show could have been more successful if Disney had put more effort into promoting it. In the eyes of many fans, however, the show was canceled for a dumb reason.