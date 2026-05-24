Spider-Noir Review: Nicolas Cage's PI-Superhero Hybrid Show Is Just Okay

The show starts off rather promising: Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage), a burned-out gumshoe in 1930s New York, tells us in a voiceover that he lost his big love, Ruby (Amanda Schull), and with her his drive to be the city's vigilante known as The Spider. That was five years ago, and ever since, Reilly has buried his alter ego as deep as he could to be a regular PI, doing the occasional private eye gig for jealous wives and husbands. But since he plans on paying his secretary, Janet (Karen Rodriguez) — who's better at this job than he is — one of these days, he's aware he needs a bigger fish to fry to keep the lights on.

So when two guys turn up on the streets with superpowers (one can create flames while the other is the Sandman of this universe) linked to the local Irish mob boss, Silvermane (Brendan Gleeson given little to work with), he knows it's an opportunity he can't miss; one that will require him to dig up his goggles, trench coat, and the powers he purposefully stopped using to unravel how they're connected to each other. All of this, alongside the city's scheming mayor and a gorgeous singer (Li Jun Li) that Reilly falls head over heels the minute he hears her angelic voice.

Thus, we see little of The Spider in the first half of the series and a lot of Cage doing his best Phillip Marlowe impression, but the crime plot turns so tedious so quickly that I found it hard to pay it attention and actually care. Reilly uttering lines like "People lie, only money tells the truth" does help with evoking the kind of gritty milieu I love to sink my teeth into, but they become increasingly rare and watered down by exhausted superhero tropes we've seen a million times before.

The moments that work (and I wish there were more of them) are when Cage is allowed to unleash his bonkers acting chops and embrace the mad silliness he's become a champion of, especially in the last 15 years. When he quips and acts like a total loony, the show becomes a hoot: the mixture of the hard-boiled tone with unabashed eccentricity is what "Spider-Noir" should've been about in the first place. And, for some brief moments of flair, the series does capture that neat blend of atmosphere and humor well, but never long enough to be consistently amusing. And when it's not — when the stale writing relies too much on unexciting clichés with dull dialogue that would put any Gen Z-er to sleep — the episodes become a drag to get through even with their relatively breezy 40-minute(ish) runtime.