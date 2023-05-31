Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Writers On Making A Bigger, Better Sequel - Exclusive Interview

Released in 2018, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" was a game-changing movie for both the superhero and animation genres. It featured the screen introduction of Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore), the Black/Puerto Rican teen who becomes Spider-Man in a universe adjacent to ours and discovers not only that he is imbued with incredible powers, but also that he is just one of untold numbers of Spider-People all inhabiting different realities in the multiverse known as the Spider-Verse.

The new sequel, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," offers up the same dazzling, groundbreaking mix of animation styles as the first film while sending Miles even further into the mysteries of the Spider-Verse. As he battles a villain called the Spot (Jason Schwartzman), who generates dimension-opening portals within his own body, Miles learns of the Spider Society, a legion of Spider-Heroes who protect the fabric of reality, led by Spider-Man 2099/Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac). But the Spider Society may not be the support group and superhero team that Miles desperately wants.

Also returning for the sequel are Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, an alternate Spider-Man who acts as a mentor to Miles. Debuting as members of the Spider Society are Issa Rae as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman and Daniel Kaluuya as Hobie Brown/Spider-Punk, not to mention many, many more Spider-People.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, "Across the Spider-Verse" is once again the brainchild of writers-producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who produced the first movie (which Lord co-wrote) and wanted the sequel to surpass the original. "We knew we needed to make audiences feel that same level of surprise and delight," Miller told Looper in our exclusive interview. "And that meant that we needed to give them a whole bunch of new experiences."