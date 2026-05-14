Watch This Before You See Nicolas Cage's Spider-Noir

Once upon a time, Nicolas Cage was meant to play an angelic and terrifying version of Superman. Sadly, this never happened, but Cage's comic book greatness has been uncaged in Prime Video's "Spider-Noir." Watch Looper's video above before you sit down to watch the show for everything you need to know going into it.

Cage voiced a noir-inspired version of Spider-Man from 1930s New York in the 2018 animated hit "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." However, he doesn't appear to be playing the same version of the character in the upcoming live-action series, seeing as the name on his door in the trailer says Ben Reilly and not Peter Parker.

Regardless, it's shaping up to be an interesting new take on Spider-Man and his powerful rogues' gallery. Joining Cage in "Spider-Noir" are Li Jun Li, Jack Huston, and Brendan Gleeson, who portray Cat Hardy, Flint Marko, and Silvermane, respectively. Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot are the creative drivers of the show. Lightfoot has previous Marvel experience, having served as the showrunner for the Jon Bernthal series "The Punisher."