Watch This Before You See Nicolas Cage's Spider-Noir
Once upon a time, Nicolas Cage was meant to play an angelic and terrifying version of Superman. Sadly, this never happened, but Cage's comic book greatness has been uncaged in Prime Video's "Spider-Noir." Watch Looper's video above before you sit down to watch the show for everything you need to know going into it.
Cage voiced a noir-inspired version of Spider-Man from 1930s New York in the 2018 animated hit "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." However, he doesn't appear to be playing the same version of the character in the upcoming live-action series, seeing as the name on his door in the trailer says Ben Reilly and not Peter Parker.
Regardless, it's shaping up to be an interesting new take on Spider-Man and his powerful rogues' gallery. Joining Cage in "Spider-Noir" are Li Jun Li, Jack Huston, and Brendan Gleeson, who portray Cat Hardy, Flint Marko, and Silvermane, respectively. Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot are the creative drivers of the show. Lightfoot has previous Marvel experience, having served as the showrunner for the Jon Bernthal series "The Punisher."
Cage's character is very different from the comics
While fans are clearly hyped about "Spider-Noir," not everyone is pleased with how the show has handled the character: Fabrice Sapolsky, co-creator of the "Spider-Man Noir" comic, says it's nothing like the original book. "If you look at what they made, what Sony and Amazon made, they made a different product," he told Popverse at Emerald City Comic Con 2026. "This is their thing. But I did not create any character with a stupid hat, and I take Peter Parker's story seriously."
This is seemingly why Nicolas Cage is playing an aging, down on his luck private investigator named Ben Reilly as opposed to an older version of Peter Parker. Sapolsky revealed during his interview that some rights issues apparently came into play during the shaping of the series. "I understand that there's a lot of legal issues there, why they changed the main character, why they changed the name, and they went and changed so much that what I created 20 years ago now is barely recognizable," he said.
While Sapolsky likely won't be setting a reminder for when "Spider-Noir" drops on Prime Video, the series is bound to draw in a lot of viewers, especially considering the trailer has racked up over 25 million views on YouTube. One user left an absolute gem of a comment, writing, "You either die a Ghost Rider or you live long enough to see yourself become a Spider-Man." Make sure you watch the video above to get all the details about "Spider-Noir."