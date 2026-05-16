All 3 Seasons Of The Summer I Turned Pretty, Ranked

The second season lands at the bottom of the pile for one reason: It's so heavy with grief, mourning, and soapy complications that its existence as a bridge between the beginning of the Belly-Conrad-Jeremiah triangle and its conclusion is telegraphed from the opening moments.

This is the season where Jeremiah and Conrad's mom, Susannah Fisher (Rachel Blanchard) passes away from cancer. As a result, it's almost entirely about the aftermath connected to that trauma and how it plays out for Jeremiah, Conrad, Belly, and Susannah's half-sister, Julia (Kyra Sedgwick), who has somehow become primary owner of the summer house and wants to sell it out of bitterness toward Susannah. That's a heavy slog to get through, and the endlessly murky triangle between our three protagonists doesn't help speed up things at all.

Jeremiah and Conrad both struggle in their own ways with the loss, while Belly does what she can to save the Fisher family house from being sold. The rest of the season spends way too much time on the three-way tension between Belly and the Fisher siblings, which reaches a ludicrous peak as Conrad dumps Belly after their Season 1-concluding beachside kiss, only to continue pining for her throughout the summer and end up taking her virginity in a first-time moment that sets up the season's final tragedy. The three find themselves stuck in a motel at the end of the season, and Belly makes a choice — a cop-out that leaves Conrad pining and her future with Jeremiah uncertain. It's a whole lot of nothing that treads water until Season 3 — and Rotten Tomatoes-affiliated critics agree. It sits at only 60% on the Tomatometer.