5 Most Disappointing Stephen King Movie Adaptations, Ranked

In the decades since Stephen King began writing novels, short stories, and novellas, Hollywood has been eager to milk his sagas for film adaptations. There's now a vast collection of Stephen King film adaptations, some of which have proven artistically worthwhile. The best Stephen King movies exemplify what happens when this author's works are properly mixed with sublime live-action filmmaking. Of course, there are countless weaker features rooted in King's works. Some, though, weren't surprising in their badness. Who could've been shocked that 2016's Z-grade "Cell" would become a critical disaster?

Throughout the history of Stephen King motion pictures, though, some creative misfires are more painful than others. These are the ones that left tremendous potential on the table since, from the outset, it felt like they had the potential to be special. The five most disappointing Stephen King movie adaptations (ranked below from least disappointing to most devastatingly underwhelming) all reflect what happens when good intentions go awry. Some of these films seemed to be destined for greatness because they were remakes of earlier subpar movies. Others were helmed by tremendous directors who seemingly assured artistic greatness was around the corner. Still others were adapting rich texts that could totally have informed classic motion pictures under the right circumstances.

However these projects stumbled, they all started life with immense promise before crumbling into unforgettably disappointing disaster. Read on to discover the five Stephen King movie adaptations that still keep people up at night with their wasted potential.