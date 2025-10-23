10 Worst Blumhouse Movies Ranked

When things go right with movies financed and spearheaded by Blumhouse Productions, they go oh-so-right. Titles like "Get Out" and "Whiplash" (among others) are shining examples of what happens when Blumhouse's low-budget filmmaking model allows creative filmmakers to pursue original, thoughtful ideas. Such projects wouldn't have been possible at other studios, but Blumhouse's famously cost-effective approach ensured they'd see the light of day. Other cheap mainstream hits like "The Black Phone" and "The Purge" saw Blumhouse demonstrating that it's possible to deliver a major box office blockbuster without breaking the bank.

Of course, not every motion picture affixed with the Blumhouse Productions logo is a revered masterpiece. As a byproduct of both how many movies Blumhouse has released and the filmmakers that the label has worked with, there have been several absolutely awful films released from this studio. The most glaringly obvious examples of such motion pictures are the 10 lowest-rated Blumhouse titles on Letterboxd. Those features (ranked below from "least worst" to the absolute worst) are now infamous works that failed to deliver the bare minimum thrills and chills people expect from horror films. So weak is the filmmaking on these projects that Letterboxd users haven't even been able to uncover ironic enjoyment in their shortcomings.

Instead, these 10 movies are more infamous for being absolute torture to sit through. For those wondering what the absolute bottom of the Blumhouse Productions barrel looks like, behold these despised genre titles.