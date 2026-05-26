5 Most Overpowered Force Abilities In Star Wars, Ranked

When the Star Wars franchise began in 1977, the Force was a poorly understood phenomenon that has since evolved into a detailed and complex part of the greater mythos. What started out as a means of moving objects with a person's mind and sensing the collective feelings that arise when a great tragedy occurs has become a significant weapon in video games, movies, and TV shows. But over nearly half a century of the franchise's existence, the Force has branched off to include some incredible powers.

Granted, several Force abilities were relegated to Star Wars Legends when Disney purchased the franchise in 2012, but many remain. On top of that, the many new canonical works have introduced equally new Force abilities, some of which are updated versions of those once lost to Legends. Telekinesis is a well-known power that has proven to be incredibly useful over the years. In "Obi-Wan Kenobi," Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) deftly halts a starship from taking flight, pulling it back to the ground with a great deal of ... well, force.

That's a level of power few Force users can hope to emulate, but even telekinesis isn't the most powerful Force ability in the Star Wars franchise. There are dozens of unique skills, most employed by the Sith and other followers of the dark side, that are incredibly potent and evil. Each of these five Star Wars canon Force abilities is significantly overpowered in the right hands, and they're ranked based on the level of power needed to execute them to their fullest potential.