Star Wars: What Is Force Lightning & How Powerful Is It?

At the tail end of 1983's "Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi," fans of the galaxy far, far away are introduced to a new Force ability. To punish Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) for turning down the chance to become his apprentice, the Emperor (Ian McDiarmid) casts Force lightning upon him. The crackling bands of electricity flow from the Imperial figurehead's fingers, sending Luke crashing to the ground, writhing in agony. In the decades since, Force lightning has appeared elsewhere in the "Star Wars" franchise, allowing fans to learn more about it.

Force lightning is generally considered to be an immensely powerful dark side ability that, quite simply, is used to inflict pain and even kill those on the receiving end. In fact, it's so strong that it has even been shown to obliterate entire ships, as seen in "Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker" when Rey (Daisy Ridley) unexpectedly sends bolts flying from her fingers and blows up a First Order transport. In that same film, the Emperor uses it to disable an entire fleet of ships during the Battle of Exegol.

Even though Force lightning is very much lethal and is used by the most committed dark side users, that's not to say that it can't be countered.