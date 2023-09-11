Star Wars: Anakin Skywalker Secretly Fulfills His Jedi Dream (After He Dies)

"Star Wars" has a rich cast of characters that have depth and meaning not only in the story but also to the audience watching them. Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) is a beacon of hope in the darkest times, Han Solo (Harrison Ford) is an example of the impact the reluctant hero can have on the world if he steps up to the challenge, and Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) is a pillar of strength, fortitude, and leadership. But Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) also teaches us something: It's never too late for redemption.

Even before Anakin turns evil and becomes Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), he always wears darker robes than his Jedi brethren when fighting alongside them. While this is largely used to foreshadow his fall to the dark side, his robes are lighter when he becomes a Force spirit, hinting that once the Emperor (Ian McDiarmid) has died, he has finally brought balance to the Force and is able to obtain the rank of Jedi master.

This is touched on in the short story "Brotherhood" by Mike Chen, who points out, "Like Obi-Wan, Anakin existed in the Force wearing Jedi attire. Not the dark tunic that he wore as he fought Count Dooku or dashed stealthily into Padme's quarters. But lighter, traditional Jedi robes, the kind that so many masters of the Jedi Order wore – Yoda, Mace Windu, Ki-Adi-Mundi. And of course, Obi-Wan."