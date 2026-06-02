The Worst Things Lex Luthor Ever Did In DC Comics, Ranked

In 1940, just a few years after the Man of Steel's debut, his greatest nemesis was born. Since his first Golden Age appearance in either "Superman" #4 or "Action Comics" #23 (depending on your source), Lex Luthor has been a constant thorn in Superman's side. The criminal genius-turned-scientist-turned-corporate-overlord has been at the center of many DC Comics tales since the Silver Age, and his importance has only grown over the years. In all that time though, Luthor has proven himself to be one of the most heinous characters in comic book history — and we've set out to prove it.

We've compiled a list of some of Lex Luthor's worst actions over the years. "The greatest criminal mind of our time" isn't considered such for no reason, and although he's reformed a little in the past decade, he has a long-running history with evil. Of course, we're sticking to the pages of DC comic books here, so we aren't considering the different live-action adaptations of Lex Luthor, no matter how sinister they may be. Oh, and before the jokes begin, we aren't counting his infamous theft of 40 cakes either, even if it is canon now.

From ruining the lives of those he barely knows to taking active, selfish measures to destroy his own family, Lex Luthor is worse than you probably remember. After all, this guy killed his own parents for the insurance money, sabotaged innocent lives just to kill Superman, and made it impossible for anyone to learn the Man of Steel's identity without having a stroke (believe it or not, that's not even the worst of it). Although Superman is often there to save the day, that never stopped Luthor from being the absolute worst.