The Worst Things Voldemort Ever Did In Harry Potter, Ranked

When it comes to villains in the Harry Potter franchise, few loom as large as the Dark Lord Voldemort, played on screen by Ralph Fiennes. Anyone who's even remotely familiar with this magical literary and cinematic series is familiar with Voldemort, a soulless and deeply evil wizard who also happens to be one of the wizarding world's most powerful duelers and spell-casters. So what are the worst things he ever did?

Well, first things first: let's provide some basic context about Voldemort's whole "deal," so to speak. Born Tom Marvolo Riddle to a non-magical Muggle father — the wealthy Tom Riddle Sr. — and a witch mother named Merope Gaunt, Tom's childhood was essentially doomed from the start. After Merope used a love potion to entrance Tom Riddle Sr., both because of her obsession with him and because of her desire to escape her abusive father Marvolo, Merope married the elder Tom Riddle and got pregnant; when she stopped giving her husband the love potion, he left her. Merope then died during childbirth after barely making it to the doorstep of an orphanage, leaving her baby, Tom Marvolo Riddle, in its care.

Born to a father who potentially didn't even know he existed and a mother whose love for her son couldn't save her life, Tom allowed his soul to be corrupted in more ways than one before using his given name to create his new one: "Tom Marvolo Riddle" is an anagram for "I am Lord Voldemort." (If we also look at French etymology, "Voldemort" basically breaks down to "vol," meaning flight, "de," meaning of, and "mort," meaning death — so, "flight of death.") Now that we've got the guy's basic resumé out of the way, what are the worst things Voldemort ever does in Harry Potter? Here's a non-exhaustive list.