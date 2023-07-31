How Old Is Harry Potter & How Is His Birthdate Connected To The Prophecy?

If Harry Potter was a real person, he'd be forty-three years old today, as fans of this pioneering and enduring book series know all too well. Penned by Joanne Rowling (who shares a birthday with her main character), "Harry Potter" tells the story of the titular boy wizard born on July 31, 1980, who learns, at age eleven, that he's one of the most famous wizards in the world. Why? Because Harry's parents are dead, and the guy who murdered them also tried to commit infanticide and kill him too.

Nobody's quite sure, at first, how Harry — played onscreen by Daniel Radcliffe — even survived the attack in late 1981, when he was just one year old. Why did Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) even attack a small child in the first place? Well, it all comes back to a prophecy made by the eccentric Divination professor at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Sybil Trelawney (Emma Thompson). Shortly before Voldemort killed Harry's parents, James and Lily Potter, one of his acolytes, Severus Snape (the late Alan Rickman) overheard part of a prophecy Professor Trelawney made in front of Albus Dumbledore (Michael Gambon), saying that "the one with the power to vanquish the Dark Lord approaches... born to those who have thrice defied him, born as the seventh month dies." The prophecy also said Voldemort would "mark" that person as his equal, "but he will have power the Dark Lord knows not... and either must die at the hand of the other for neither can live while the other survives."