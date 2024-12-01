How Did Dumbledore Get The Elder Wand? A Harry Potter Timeline Explained

The Elder Wand's history is muddled — and bloody — but if we're using "The Tale of the Three Brothers" from "The Tales of Beedle the Bard" as canon, then here's how it all began. Legend has it that as three brothers tried to cross a dangerous river, they used magic to overcome the obstacle, infuriating Death himself ... though the magical specter did offer each man a "prize" after they best him. The story is clearly meant to illustrate that the Cloak is the "correct" prize; Antioch asks for an unbeatable wand and gets himself murdered by another wizard (using a knife, not a wand) after he brags about it in a pub, and Cadmus takes his own life after using the Resurrection Stone to conjure up a pale imitation of the dead girl he loves. Ignotus, the third brother, asks for the Cloak so that he may hide from Death until he's ready to leave on his own terms, so the manner in which we learn about the Elder Wand pretty clearly illustrates that it's an immensely dangerous object that'll probably get you killed.

If we put aside the whole idea that Death, in some form, created these three magical objects, we can perhaps presume the wand, made of elder wood with a Thestral hair core, was created by Antioch himself. In any case, as Rhys Ifans' Xenophilius Lovegood says in the book and film "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," the wand left a "bloody trail" throughout history and belonged to famous wizards like Emeric the Evil, Godelot (who wrote a book seen in the series called "Magick Moste Evile"), and a few others. Eventually, it finds its way to Albus Dumbledore — but that's a complicated story in its own right.

